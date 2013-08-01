Calendar » Family 1st Thursdays: Patterned Paper Lanterns

August 1, 2013 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Bring the whole family and enjoy 1st Thursday together in SBMA’s Family Resource Center located across from the Museum Café on the Lower Level. Museum teaching artists will assist families in creating special exhibition-based art projects. Afterwards, enjoy galleries until 8pm. "Labour and Wait" Patterned Paper Lanterns Construct a William Morris plant-inspired standing paper lantern after David Thorpe’s "Quiet Lives."