Family 1st Thursdays: Sand Mandala Symbols
Bring the whole family and enjoy 1st Thursday together in SBMA’s Family Resource Center located across from the Museum Café on the Lower Level. Museum teaching artists will assist families in creating special exhibition-based art projects. Afterwards, enjoy galleries until 8pm.
Free
May 1
Sand Mandala Symbols
Select a symbol from the Tibetan Kalachakra (“Wheel of Time”) Sand Mandala installed in the Family Resource Center, and draw your version of it with thin lines of glue and vibrant shades of colored sand.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
- Starts: May 1, 2014 5:30 p.m.
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art