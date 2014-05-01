Calendar » Family 1st Thursdays: Sand Mandala Symbols

May 1, 2014 from 5:30 p.m.

Bring the whole family and enjoy 1st Thursday together in SBMA’s Family Resource Center located across from the Museum Café on the Lower Level. Museum teaching artists will assist families in creating special exhibition-based art projects. Afterwards, enjoy galleries until 8pm.

Free

Sand Mandala Symbols

Select a symbol from the Tibetan Kalachakra (“Wheel of Time”) Sand Mandala installed in the Family Resource Center, and draw your version of it with thin lines of glue and vibrant shades of colored sand.