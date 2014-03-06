Calendar » Family 1st Thursdays: Space Mobiles

March 6, 2014 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Bring the whole family and enjoy 1st Thursday together in SBMA’s Family Resource Center located across from the Museum Café on the Lower Level. Museum teaching artists will assist families in creating special exhibition-based art projects. Afterwards, enjoy galleries until 8pm.

Free

March 6

Space Mobiles

Design your own kinetic star and planet scene using images of the moon, earth, comets, and astronauts from the Heavenly Bodies exhibition.