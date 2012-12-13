Calendar » Family Chanukah Party!

December 13, 2012 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

Spin a dreidle and light the menorah! Enjoy latkes, sufganiyot, music, and arts & crafts! A fun musical program will be provided by Molly Presser. Free and open to all families with children of all ages. You may bring a donation for Angels Bearing Gifts, a local non-profit for adults with developmental disabilities. We are collecting health & personal care items. RSVP suggested, but not required. More information: Coordinator Corin Koren, [email protected], 805-957-1115 x109