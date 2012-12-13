Family Chanukah Party!
Spin a dreidle and light the menorah! Enjoy latkes, sufganiyot, music, and arts & crafts! A fun musical program will be provided by Molly Presser. Free and open to all families with children of all ages. You may bring a donation for Angels Bearing Gifts, a local non-profit for adults with developmental disabilities. We are collecting health & personal care items. RSVP suggested, but not required. More information: Coordinator Corin Koren, [email protected], 805-957-1115 x109
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
- Starts: December 13, 2012 5:00pm - 7:00pm
- Price: 0
- Location: Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center, 524 Chapala St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://www.jewishsantabarbara.org/chanukahparty.aspx
