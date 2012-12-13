Friday, June 15 , 2018, 12:25 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Family Chanukah Party!

December 13, 2012 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

Spin a dreidle and light the menorah! Enjoy latkes, sufganiyot, music, and arts & crafts! A fun musical program will be provided by Molly Presser. Free and open to all families with children of all ages. You may bring a donation for Angels Bearing Gifts, a local non-profit for adults with developmental disabilities. We are collecting health & personal care items. RSVP suggested, but not required. More information: Coordinator Corin Koren, [email protected], 805-957-1115 x109

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
  • Starts: December 13, 2012 5:00pm - 7:00pm
  • Price: 0
  • Location: Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center, 524 Chapala St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101
  • Website: http://www.jewishsantabarbara.org/chanukahparty.aspx
  • Sponsors: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
 
 
 