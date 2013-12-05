Calendar » Family Chanukah Party!

December 5, 2013 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

Come celebrate the Festival of Lights at the Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center's

Family Chanukah Party!



Latkes • Stories • Crafts • Movement Games

You won’t want to miss a fun kids’ movement activity with Justin Iroff of Just 4 Fun Fitness!

Families with children of all ages welcome.

FREE!

To give back this Holiday Season, the JCC will be collecting toiletry and personal items to donate to the organization Angels Bearing Gifts. Bring an item to the party and receive a free raffle ticket to win a fun Chanukah-themed basket! Additional tickets will be sold for $5/ticket at the party.

For additional questions or to RSVP, visit us online or contact Holly Chadwin at 805-957-1116 x109 or [email protected]

