December 18, 2014 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

The Family Chanukah Party on December 18 is a free community event. Families will gather to commemorate the “Festival of Lights” with delicious food, music, arts and crafts, stories and a prize drawing.

The event is open to all and free of charge. We invite you to bring toiletries and personal hygiene items for the local non-profit Angels Bearing Gifts and receive a free prize drawing ticket!

RSVPs requested.