Family Chanukah Party
December 18, 2014 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm
The Family Chanukah Party on December 18 is a free community event. Families will gather to commemorate the “Festival of Lights” with delicious food, music, arts and crafts, stories and a prize drawing.
The event is open to all and free of charge. We invite you to bring toiletries and personal hygiene items for the local non-profit Angels Bearing Gifts and receive a free prize drawing ticket!
RSVPs requested.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
- Starts: December 18, 2014 5:00pm - 7:00pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center
- Website: http://jewishsantabarbara.org/community-calendar/family-chanukah-party
- Sponsors: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara