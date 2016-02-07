Calendar » Family Dharma Fun and Freedom

February 7, 2016 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Family Dharma Fun and Freedom

With Dharma teacher Dawa Tarchin Phillips and Sangha members

The Family Dharma program is designed for the whole family so that parents and children can enjoy learning, practicing, and growing together.

We support local parents and their children in the exploration of Buddhist teachings, meditation, and spiritual growth.

Sunday, Feb 7, 2016 10 AM – 12 PM

For more information and to register, please visit our Webiste:

www. Bodhipath.org/sb/

Appreciated by students for his joy, insight, and clarity of presentation, Dawa Tarchin Phillips combines the unique perspective of a Western international upbringing with the traditional training of an authentic Buddhist Lama.