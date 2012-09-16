Calendar » Family Fitness & Baby Fair

September 16, 2012 from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Cottage Health System along with more than 50 family oriented businesses and non-profit agencies will present information on prenatal care, childbirth, preschool, music classes, fitness options, and parent groups. There will be fun for the whole family with prizes, live entertainment, face painting, inflatable jumps, balloons and clowns. Low-cost safety helmets and pedometers will also be available for purchase.