Calendar » Family Fun 5K and Tot Trot

May 14, 2016 from 8:00 a.m. check-in, 5K starts at 9:00 a.m. and Tot Trot starts at 10:00 a.m. The Family Festival will begin at 11:00 a.m.

Join the Montecito Family YMCA for a fun-filled day for the entire family at their Fourth Annual Family Fun 5K and Tot Trot. The day will start off with a Family 5K and Tot Trot for children ages 3 to 7. After the races, guests are invited to enjoy a pancake breakfast and a free family festival with carnival games, relays, open swim and much more.

All proceeds from the event will support the Y’s Open Doors Scholarship program, which provides financial assistance to help all families benefit from YMCA membership, regardless of their income. This makes preschool, summer camp, swim lessons, membership and so much more possible for families who otherwise wouldn’t be able to participate.

For more information or to register, visit http://www.ciymca.org/montecito or contact Amaris Guerra at 805.969.3288 x106 or [email protected]