Family History Open House at the Sahyun Genealogical Library

October 1, 2016 from 12:00pm - 4:00pm

October is Family History Month and the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society is celebrates once again with its Annual Open House to be held on Saturday, October 1, 2016 from 12 noon to 4pm at the Sahyun Genealogical Library, 316 Castillo Street, Santa Barbara.

Visitors can tour the library, meet SBCGS’s expert genealogists, connect with Special Interest Groups (SIGs) and find out more about how they can jump-start their family research.

In addition to the Family History Month Open House, other events are open to the public. See events page at http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216