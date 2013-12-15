Calendar » Family Holiday Weekend

December 15, 2013 from 12:00pm - 7:00pm

Experience the holiday magic with the Family Holiday Weekend with movies and live music at The Granada Theatre. The Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement at The Granada Theatre invites audiences young and old to join them in debuting their new Digital Cinema with a weekend full of everyone’s favorite holiday films on screen. In addition to several seasonal movies played through the weekend, there will be special holiday-themed performances by local school groups and young performers, including Crane Country Day School Vibes, recent Santa Barbara High School graduate Jana McIntyre, Santa Barbara High School Madrigals, and local public elementary school students from the iCAN program.

On Sunday, December 15, two holiday film favorites will be played at 12:00pm and 5:00pm.

- 12:00pm – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

- 5:00pm – Elf

Bring your parents, grandparents, children, and friends to The Granada Theatre to enjoy classic holiday movies, musical performances by local children’s groups, and a visit from Santa Claus!

General Admission tickets are $5.00 and include open seating. Reserved seating in the Loge is available for $10 per ticket. Tickets for each music and movie performance are available for purchase at www.granadasb.org, or by calling The Granada Theatre’s Box Office at (805) 899-2222.