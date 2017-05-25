Family Night at SBMM
Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, California
When: Thursday, May 25, 2017 • 4:00 - 7:00 pm
Cost: SBMM Members $15 per family • Non-members $25 per family
Register: Go to www.sbmm.org/all-events or call (805) 456-8747
Space is limited please RSVP in advance
Family Night is an opportunity to view the Maritime Museum from an entirely different perspective. Our goal for the evening is to present interactive learning activities for the entire family.
Activities include:
Mini San Salvador and pirate LEGO® build
Print station where children will learn the basics of “relief printing” by using a traditional printing press
Nautical arts and crafts
Face painting and balloon twisting
Kid friendly snacks and adult friendly beverages
The mission of the Museum’s Education Department is to encourage the curiosity of children through the use of interactive exhibits, experiential learning, and community outreach programs with special emphasis on California’s maritime history.
