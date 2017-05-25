Calendar » Family Night at SBMM

May 25, 2017 from 4:00pm

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, California

When: Thursday, May 25, 2017 • 4:00 - 7:00 pm

Cost: SBMM Members $15 per family • Non-members $25 per family

Register: Go to www.sbmm.org/all-events or call (805) 456-8747

Space is limited please RSVP in advance

Family Night is an opportunity to view the Maritime Museum from an entirely different perspective. Our goal for the evening is to present interactive learning activities for the entire family.

Activities include:

Mini San Salvador and pirate LEGO® build

Print station where children will learn the basics of “relief printing” by using a traditional printing press

Nautical arts and crafts

Face painting and balloon twisting

Kid friendly snacks and adult friendly beverages

The mission of the Museum’s Education Department is to encourage the curiosity of children through the use of interactive exhibits, experiential learning, and community outreach programs with special emphasis on California’s maritime history.