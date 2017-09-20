Calendar » Family Night at SBMM

September 20, 2017 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm

WHAT: Family Night is an opportunity to view the Maritime Museum from

an entirely different perspective. Our goal for the evening is to

present interactive learning activities for the entire family.

Premiering SBMM’s LEGO® Shipbuilding Program. Support for this program

was provided by the Santa Barbara Foundation.



Activities include:

Mini diver, sharks, and submarine LEGO® build

Underwater pop-up cards with Sondra Weiss of Lost Art of Love Letters

Exploration magnets with Marine Biologist, Holly Lohuis

Face painter and balloon twister

Kid friendly snacks and adult friendly beverages

Showing Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Secret Ocean throughout the evening in the Munger Theater.

WHEN: Wednesday, September 20, 2017

4:00 pm – 7:00 pm



WHERE: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

113 Harbor Way, Suite 190

Santa Barbara, CA 93109



COST:

SBMM Members $15 per family

Non-members $25 per family



Please Register at sbmm.org/all-events

Please RSVP in advance

(this allows us to plan on the correct amount of supplies)



The mission of the Museum’s Education Department is to encourage the

curiosity of children through the use of interactive exhibits,

experiential learning, and community outreach programs with special

emphasis on California’s maritime history.



For more information, please contact:

Lis Perry, [email protected] or (805) 456-8741