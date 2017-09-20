Family Night at SBMM
WHAT: Family Night is an opportunity to view the Maritime Museum from
an entirely different perspective. Our goal for the evening is to
present interactive learning activities for the entire family.
Premiering SBMM’s LEGO® Shipbuilding Program. Support for this program
was provided by the Santa Barbara Foundation.
Activities include:
- Mini diver, sharks, and submarine LEGO® build
- Underwater pop-up cards with Sondra Weiss of Lost Art of Love Letters
- Exploration magnets with Marine Biologist, Holly Lohuis
- Face painter and balloon twister
Kid friendly snacks and adult friendly beverages
Showing Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Secret Ocean throughout the evening in the Munger Theater.
WHEN: Wednesday, September 20, 2017
4:00 pm – 7:00 pm
WHERE: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum
113 Harbor Way, Suite 190
Santa Barbara, CA 93109
COST:
SBMM Members $15 per family
Non-members $25 per family
Please Register at sbmm.org/all-events
Please RSVP in advance
(this allows us to plan on the correct amount of supplies)
The mission of the Museum’s Education Department is to encourage the
curiosity of children through the use of interactive exhibits,
experiential learning, and community outreach programs with special
emphasis on California’s maritime history.
For more information, please contact:
Lis Perry, [email protected] or (805) 456-8741
