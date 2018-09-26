Calendar » Family Night at the Maritime Museum: Back to School

September 26, 2018 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Santa Barbara Maritime Museum’s Education Department encourages the curiosity of children through the use of interactive exhibits, experiential learning and community outreach programs with a special emphasis on California’s maritime history. At the Museum’s popular Family Nights, children and parents can visit the Museum’s exhibits, have their faces painted, enjoy building maritime-themed Lego projects, and engage in various arts and crafts for all ages led by local artists, all while learning about the ocean and maritime history. New activities for this month’s Family Night will include: Mini Fisherman and Crab LEGO® Builds, Sculpted Sea Creature Pencil Toppers and Fish Backpack Charms!

Adult and child-friendly refreshments will be provided.

Since 2000, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum has featured many artifacts and stories to share the history of the Santa Barbara Channel with more than 40,000 visitors annually and provides year-round experiential maritime history and marine science education for local youth. Featuring the impressive First-Order Fresnel Lighthouse Lens from Point Conception, SBMM's current exhibits explore Geology of Oil in Santa Barbara Channel & Chumash Use of Asphaltum, the Honda Disaster, and Wives and Daughters: Keepers of the Light.

SBMM is located at the historic Santa Barbara Harbor at 113 Harbor Way, Suite 190, Santa Barbara, CA 93109. Visit sbmm.org or call (805) 962-8404 for details.