Family Night at the Maritime Museum Channel Islands

February 27, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Family Night allows families an exclusive evening at the Museum, and brings family members of all ages together to participate in a variety of interactive learning activities. At the Museum’s popular Family Nights, children and parents can visit the Museum’s exhibits and engage in various arts and crafts led by local Art Educators, all while learning about the history of the Santa Barbara Channel. This special event's activities will include:

--Sea Glass, Charmed Bangles

--Kelp Discovery

--Ocean Futures

--Face painting

--Fox and Lizard LEGO® Mini Builds