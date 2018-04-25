Calendar » Family Night at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

February 21, 2018 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm



After Dark: Underwater Creatures



Activities include:

Sculpting Sea Creatures with Sondra Weiss, Lost Art of Love Letters

Ocean Rock Art with Holly Lohuis, Ocean Futures Society

Face Painting by Tea in Tiaras

Mini octopus, starfish, and sea turtle LEGO® builds

Kid friendly snacks and adult friendly beverages



When: Wednesday, February 21, 2018

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Suite 190, Santa Barbara, CA 93109

Cost: $15 (SBMM member family) • $25 (non-member family)

RSVP: Go to www.sbmm.org/all-events Please RSVP in advance (this allows us to plan on the correct amount of supplies)

The mission of the Museum’s Education Department is to encourage the curiosity of children through the use of interactive exhibits, experiential learning, and community outreach programs with special emphasis on California’s maritime history.

For more information please contact the Education Department:

(805) 456-8741 or [email protected]

Program support provided by The City of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture