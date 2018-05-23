Calendar » Family Night at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

May 23, 2018 from 4pm - 7pm

Surf’s Up

What: Join SBMM for another fun-filled night of activities and museum exploration

Activities include:

Surf themed art projects with Sondra Weiss, Lost Art of Love Letters

Phytoplankton Exploration with Holly Lohuis, Ocean Futures Society

Mini Wave and Sea Plane LEGO® builds

Face Painting by Tea in Tiaras

Kid friendly snacks and adult friendly beverages



When: Wednesday, May 23, 2018 • 4pm to 7pm

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Suite 190, Santa Barbara, CA 93109

Tickets: $15 (SBMM member family) • $25 (non-member family)

RSVP: Go to www.sbmm.org/all-events

Please RSVP in advance (this allows us to plan on the correct amount of supplies)

SBMM’s Education Department encourages the curiosity of children through the use of interactive exhibits, experiential learning, and community outreach programs with special emphasis on California’s maritime history.

For more information please contact the Education Department:

(805) 456-8741 or [email protected]



Program support provided by The City of Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture