Calendar » Family Partnership Charter School Student Art and Open House - Solvang

May 18, 2017 from 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Family Partnership Charter School's Solvang site is having a student art show and open house for the community and any new interested students. The school accepts students from grades K-12 and is a FREE public school. Come enjoy the beautiful art all created by students and learn more about this special school offering personalized learning and blended programs that meets each student's needs and interests. Teachers work in partnership, instruction is differentiated, and presented in one-to-one or small group settings. See you at the art show!