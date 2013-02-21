Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 8:03 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Family Purim Party

February 21, 2013 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

All are welcome, free of charge. Costume parade and dance party! Colorful mask decorating, noisy grogger creations, and yummy food, including Make-Your-Own Hamantashans (traditional holiday cookies)! Come in costume to get a free raffle ticket! (More available for purchase at the party.) http://www.jewishsantabarbara.org/children-family.aspx

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, PJ Library and Beit HaYeladim Preschool
  • Starts: February 21, 2013 5:00pm - 7:00pm
  • Price: 0
  • Location: Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center, 524 Chapala St., SB
  • Sponsors: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, PJ Library and Beit HaYeladim Preschool
 
 
 