Calendar » Family Purim Party

February 21, 2013 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

All are welcome, free of charge. Costume parade and dance party! Colorful mask decorating, noisy grogger creations, and yummy food, including Make-Your-Own Hamantashans (traditional holiday cookies)! Come in costume to get a free raffle ticket! (More available for purchase at the party.) http://www.jewishsantabarbara.org/children-family.aspx