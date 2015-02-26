Calendar » Family Purim Party

February 26, 2015 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

Celebrate Purim at a special event for the whole family on Thursday, February 26 from 5-7 pm at the Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center, 524 Chapala Street.

Sponsored by Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, the event will feature a costume parade for kids, colorful mask decorating, noisy grogger creations, story time, make-your-own hamantaschen, and a prize drawing! Bring a donation to the Women’s Division Passover food drive and get a free prize-drawing ticket; additional tickets will be available to purchase for $5/ticket at the event.

The festival of Purim commemorates the survival of the Jewish people in ancient Persia from Haman’s plot to destroy them. It is celebrated with readings of the megillah (the book of Esther), costumes, a festive party, giving gifts of food to friends, and giving gifts of food and money to the poor (matanot la'evyonim).

In the spirit of matanot la'evyonim, the Federation will host a food drive for the Women’s Division Passover food drive, which will be distributed to the needy within our community. High-priority items include matzah and matzah meal, gefilte fish, tuna fish, canned fruit, apple sauce, grape juice, jam, macaroons, boxed soup, and side dishes. Please make sure all items are marked “Kosher for Passover.”