Family Sukkot Party

September 30, 2012 from 12:30pm - 2:30pm

Celebrate Sukkot at a special event for the whole family, featuring music, sukkah decorating, children’s activities and a special story teller. Lunch is included. The joyful Jewish holiday of Sukkot recalls the Jews' 40 years of wandering in the desert and living in temporary shelters (sukkah), after the Exodus from slavery in Egypt. Featuring: Los Angeles author Wendy Lewis, Sabrina The Girl With A Hole In Her Heart.