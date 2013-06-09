Calendar » Family Summer Fun Fundraiser

June 9, 2013 from 10:00am - 1:00pm

Family Summer Fun Fundraiser in support of Children and Family Programs. Yummy food, great summer activities for all ages (infants-elementary), art projects, face painting, and a fabulous music program with instructor Heather Mercer! The perfect summer event for a Sunday! Come learn about new summer programs and support an amazing community organization. Cost: $10/adult • $5/child over 1 year old • $25/family RSVP online or contact Corin Koren, 957-1115 x109.