Family Summer Fun Fundraiser

June 9, 2013 from 10:00am - 1:00pm
Family Summer Fun Fundraiser in support of Children and Family Programs. Yummy food, great summer activities for all ages (infants-elementary), art projects, face painting, and a fabulous music program with instructor Heather Mercer! The perfect summer event for a Sunday! Come learn about new summer programs and support an amazing community organization. Cost: $10/adult • $5/child over 1 year old • $25/family RSVP online or contact Corin Koren, 957-1115 x109.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Sponsored by Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara and PJ Library
  • Starts: June 9, 2013 10:00am - 1:00pm
  • Price: $5-$25
  • Location: Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center, 524 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara
  • Website: http://www.jewishsantabarbara.org/children-family.aspx
