Calendar » Family Systems Constellation Workshop

May 31, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:30pm

Looking to…

Bring clarity to your life?

Clear the blocks that hold you back?

Create healthy family dynamics?

If so, join us for this powerful workshop...

and step into your true magnificence!

The most powerful forces are hidden and often drive our behaviors. This personal growth process will give you an opportunity to unveil these forces, unblock old beliefs, and bring back the forgotten and dishonored into our hearts without judgment.

With this powerful work you will gain clarity, re-establish healthy family dynamics, bring flow back into your life, and experience a sense of security and belonging.

A constellation is a facilitated process for an individual or in a group that can heal the family soul and can bring long-term, and often life changing resolution.

All participants will have an opportunity to experience constellation work.

Each class offers a unique theme that will be explored and discussed.

DATES:

Wednesday, May 31

Tuesday, June 27

Tuesday, July 25

Wednesday, August 30

Wednesday, September 27

Wednesday, October 25

TIME: 7:00-9:30pm

LOCATION: Storke Ranch Community Center

6822 Phelps Rd., Goleta, CA 93117

FOR MORE INFORMATION: 805.708.6363

[email protected]

COST: $10 prepay, $15 at the door, per class

Personal constellation: $75 prepay, $85 at the door

Booked in advance is preferred, call 805.708.6363.

Prepay through PayPal: [email protected]