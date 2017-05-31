Family Systems Constellation Workshop
Looking to…
Bring clarity to your life?
Clear the blocks that hold you back?
Create healthy family dynamics?
If so, join us for this powerful workshop...
and step into your true magnificence!
The most powerful forces are hidden and often drive our behaviors. This personal growth process will give you an opportunity to unveil these forces, unblock old beliefs, and bring back the forgotten and dishonored into our hearts without judgment.
With this powerful work you will gain clarity, re-establish healthy family dynamics, bring flow back into your life, and experience a sense of security and belonging.
A constellation is a facilitated process for an individual or in a group that can heal the family soul and can bring long-term, and often life changing resolution.
All participants will have an opportunity to experience constellation work.
Each class offers a unique theme that will be explored and discussed.
DATES:
Wednesday, May 31
Tuesday, June 27
Tuesday, July 25
Wednesday, August 30
Wednesday, September 27
Wednesday, October 25
TIME: 7:00-9:30pm
LOCATION: Storke Ranch Community Center
6822 Phelps Rd., Goleta, CA 93117
FOR MORE INFORMATION: 805.708.6363
[email protected]
COST: $10 prepay, $15 at the door, per class
Personal constellation: $75 prepay, $85 at the door
Booked in advance is preferred, call 805.708.6363.
Prepay through PayPal: [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: facilitators: Anne Marie Charest, PhD Explorer: Kathy Bryant
- Starts: May 31, 2017 7:00pm - 9:30pm
- Price: $15
- Location: Storke Ranch Community Center- 6822 Phelps Rd., Goleta, CA 93117
