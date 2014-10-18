Calendar » Fannie Flagg: Special Guest at SB County Genealogical Society “Family History Month” Meeting

October 18, 2014 from 10:30am - 12:00pm

SBCGS celebrates Family History month with a special appearance by actress, comedienne, award winning author and storyteller extraordinaire, Fannie Flagg on Saturday October 18th at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance, Santa Barbara. Ms. Flagg will speak at 11:00 at this free event, open to the public.

In her latest book, "The All-Girl Filling Station's Last Reunion", sometimes Santa Barbara resident Fannie Flagg weaves colorful threads of interest to family historians, including:

• The experimental and successful role of WASPs -- Women Airforce Service Pilots -- the volunteer civilian force of women pilots who became the first in history to fly for the U.S. military, ferrying aircraft through US Army Airbases during WWII,

• The entrepreneurial tenacity and spirit exhibited by a Wisconsin first generation Polish Catholic family, whose patriarch arrived in New York City in 1909 to experience the American dream, where "if you worked hard, anything was possible."

• Revelations unexpectedly discovered late in life that irrevocably alter self-identity -- and perspective -- when one learns their family history is not the one they thought it was, and their DNA and bloodlines are inherited from ancestors they would never have imagined.

These enduring and compelling themes are fictionally captured by Ms. Flagg through the eyes of a traditional 21st century "southern belle", Sarah Jane "Sookie" Poole, and features another classic Flagg character, Sookie's inimitable, larger than life mother, Lenore Simmons Krackenberry.

In an inspiring model for family history writers, Sookie's story alternates between present day and the recent (1940 era) past, and covers many areas of this country, including a city within Santa Barbara county that is immediately recognizable and lovingly described.

Join us for what promises to be both an education and entertaining Family History Month treat, celebrating U.S. and family history and unparalleled storytelling, delivered by an American -- and Santa Barbara -- treasure, Fannie Flagg.

“The All-Girl Filling Station's Last Reunion” and other books will be available for purchase at the meeting. Ms. Flagg will be available to sign book purchases.

Plan to arrive at 10:15 for best seating. Ample parking is available.

Special Interest Groups meet at 9:30 am for Beginning Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, DNA and Jewish Genealogy. The Society Monthly meeting starts at 10:30 and the featured speaker (Ms. Flagg) starts at 11:00am.

The public is most welcomed and encouraged to attend this special free event.

For more information, call 805-884-9909 or email [email protected] Visit our website at www.sbgen.org.

