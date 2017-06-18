Calendar » Fanny Flagg speaking at the Santa Barbara Writers Conference

June 18, 2017 from 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Fannie Flagg distinguished herself as an actress and a writer in television, films, and the

theater before she became the bestselling author of 10 novels. Her latest is The Whole

Town’s Talking. Fannie Flagg’s script for the movie Fried Green Tomatoes was nominated

for an Academy Award and the Writers Guild of America Award and won the highly

regarded Scripter Award for best screenplay of the year. She is the winner of the

Harper Lee Prize. She lives happily in California and Alabama.