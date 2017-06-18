Fanny Flagg speaking at the Santa Barbara Writers Conference
Fannie Flagg distinguished herself as an actress and a writer in television, films, and the
theater before she became the bestselling author of 10 novels. Her latest is The Whole
Town’s Talking. Fannie Flagg’s script for the movie Fried Green Tomatoes was nominated
for an Academy Award and the Writers Guild of America Award and won the highly
regarded Scripter Award for best screenplay of the year. She is the winner of the
Harper Lee Prize. She lives happily in California and Alabama.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Writers Conference
- Starts: June 18, 2017 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
- Price: $10.00
- Location: Santa Barbara Hyatt, 1111 East Cabrillo Blvd
- Website: http://www.sbwriters.com
- Sponsors: Santa Barbara Writers Conference