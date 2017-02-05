Calendar » Fantastic Fungi

February 5, 2017 from 9:30 am - 12:00 pm

Did you know there are over 14,000 varieties of mushrooms and over 3,000 in North America alone?

Join the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County as we check out the varieties found at 782-acre Arroyo Hondo Preserve on the Gaviota Coast. We will spend the morning hunting for mushrooms with Dr. Bob Cummings, the foremost fungi expert for our county. Dr. Cummings is a Professor of Biology at Santa Barbara City College. He is a wonderful teacher and to walk with him in nature is always a delight.

Register early as the event always sells out.

About the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County

The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County is a 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1985 and dedicated to preserving and enhancing Santa Barbara County’s natural resources, open spaces and agricultural heritage for present and future generations. To date, the LTSBC has helped to preserve nearly 25,000 acres of natural resource and agricultural land and has assisted landowners in placing conservation easements on 43 properties totaling more than 16,000 acres, including the Carpinteria Bluffs, Sedgwick Reserve and the Coronado Butterfly Preserve. These lands help Santa Barbara County maintain a productive agricultural economy, while the public enjoys open vistas and locally grown food. For more information, visit www.sblandtrust.org.