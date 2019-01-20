Calendar » Fantastic Fungi with Dr Bob Cummings

January 20, 2019 from 9:30 am - 11:30 am

Did you know there are over 14,000 varieties of mushrooms and over 3,000 in North America alone?

Come check out the varieties found at Arroyo Hondo Preserve on the Gaviota Coast. We will spend the morning hunting for mushrooms with Dr. Bob Cummings, the foremost fungi expert for our county. Dr. Cummings is a Professor of Biology at Santa Barbara City College. He is a wonderful teacher and to walk with him in nature is always a delight.

This is a members only event: $25 adults and $10 for children under 15 years old. Specific meeting location will be sent in a confirmation email once you have registered for the event.

To register for the event, please contact Jennifer Stroh at the Land Trust office (805) 966-4520

Since 1985, The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County has worked with community groups, willing landowners and others to preserve, restore, and manage open space, wildlife habitat, and family farms and ranches throughout the County. To date, the Land Trust has helped to preserve more than 27,000 acres of natural resource and working land across the county, including the Arroyo Hondo Preserve, Sedgwick Reserve, Carpinteria Bluffs Nature Preserve, Coronado Butterfly Preserve, Point Sal, Carpinteria Salt Marsh, and several ranches on the Gaviota Coast. www.sblandtrust.org