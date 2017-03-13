Calendar » Far From Heaven

March 13, 2017 from 7:00 pm

The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts (SBCPA) is pleased to announce Far From Heaven will screen as the next installment of the Elmer Bernstein Memorial Film Series on Monday, March 13, 2017 at 7:00pm.

Starring Julianne Moore, Dennis Quaid and Dennis Haysbert, Far From Heaven tells the story of Cathy Whitaker, a 1950s housewife, living in wealthy suburban Connecticut. Cathy is the perfect housewife, living the perfect life with healthy kids, successful husband and social prominence. Then one night she surprises her husband Frank kissing another man, and her tidy world starts spinning out of control. In her confusion and grief, she finds consolation in the friendship of their African-American gardener, Raymond. A socially taboo relationship develops between them, leading to the further disintegration of life, as she knew it. Despite Cathy and Frank's struggle to keep their marriage afloat, the reality of his homosexuality and her feelings for Raymond open a painful, but more honest, chapter in their lives.

Prior to the film screening, guests can look forward to a special pre-show discussion hosted by the series guest curator Jon Burlingame, one of the nation’s leading writers on music for film and television and expert on the music of Elmer Bernstein. Tickets range in price from $10 - $20, and are available through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office – please click here to purchase or call the Box Office at (805) 899-2222. Dates and film titles are subject to change.