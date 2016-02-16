Calendar » Farm Worker Futurism: Speculative Technologies of Resistance

February 16, 2016 from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Farm workers, usually viewed by their corporate counterparts as backwards and primitive, have actually been in the forefront of visionary thinking about the future. Dr. Curtis Marez looks at how the appropriation of photography, film, video, and other technologies expressed a “farm worker futurism,” a set of farm worker social formations that faced off against corporate capitalism and government policies. He shows how working-class people of color have often been early adopters and imaginative users of new media. In doing so, he presents an analysis of speculative fiction’s engagements with the farm worker movement in ways that illuminate both. Dr. Marez is Associate Professor and Chair of Ethnic Studies at UC San Diego.