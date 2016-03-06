Calendar » Fascinating Geology of Arroyo Hondo

March 6, 2016 from 10:30 am

Join the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County at the 782-acre Jewel of the Gaviota Coast, Arroyo Hondo Preserve.

Following in the footsteps of her legendary mentors, geologists Tom Dibblee and Helmut Ehrenspeck, Suzie Bartz makes it her mission to make our local geology interesting and understandable for community members of all ages.

Susie is very familiar with the geology of Arroyo Hondo, and is the best person to guide us on an exploration of the fascinating geological processes, rocks, and landforms of the Preserve. Bring your camera and a notebook and pencil and prepare for a morning of learning.

About the Land Trust

The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County (LTSBC) is a 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1985 and dedicated to preserving and enhancing Santa Barbara County’s natural resources, open spaces and agricultural heritage for present and future generations. To date, the LTSBC has helped to preserve nearly 24,000 acres of natural resource and agricultural land and has assisted landowners in placing conservation easements on 43 properties totaling more than 16,000 acres, including the Carpinteria Bluffs, Sedgwick Reserve and the Coronado Butterfly Preserve. These lands help Santa Barbara County maintain a productive agricultural economy, while the public enjoys open vistas and locally grown food.