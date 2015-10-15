Calendar » Fast Pitch SB

October 15, 2015 from 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Please join Social Venture Partners Santa Barbara (SVPSB) on October 15, 2015 from 6-9pm at the Deckers Rotunda for Fast Pitch SB, where ten (10) passionate nonprofit leaders will come together under the bright lights to deliver ten captivating pitches for the chance to win big for their organizations. Throughout the night, $45,000 will be awarded to organizations that inspire social good.

Attendees will be on the edge of their seats throughout the night, hearing 3-minute pitches filled with heart-warming stories and powerful calls to action. Regardless of the award outcomes, all participants are guaranteed invaluable community recognition, support and development of new skills. We invite YOU to join us for a night of passion, philanthropy, and entertainment!

JUDGES

The judges – leaders in philanthropy, leadership and community service – will decide who walks away with cash prizes. You, the audience, will collectively decide through live voting who will be awarded the $10,000 Audience Award.

Angel Martinez, President/CEO Deckers Brands Corporation

Ron Gallo, President/CEO Santa Barbara Foundation

Janet Garufis, President/CEO Montecito Bank & Trust

Katrina Rogers, President Fielding Graduate University

Seth Streeter, CEO Mission Wealth

Bethany Markee, 2014 Fast Pitch winner & Director of Food Services, Solvang School District



ABOUT SVP'S FAST PITCH SB

Fast pitch SB is a communications training program which Bill Gates has dubbed “a clever way to connect nonprofits and social entrepreneurs with potential funders.” SVP’s Fast Pitch SB connects nonprofit leaders with business, philanthropic, and nonprofit executives who want to help them amplify their impact. Forty (40) community members generously volunteer their enthusiasm, time and expertise as Fast Pitch SB coaches

Through the two-month program, nonprofit participants hone their ideas and messages through peer coaching and mentoring sessions, all while building relationships and networking with potential funders, board members and supporters.



FAST PITCH SB SPONSORS

Fast Pitch SB is made possible by the generous support of the following companies and organizations: James S. Bower Foundation, Chumash Foundation, Citrix, Deckers Brands, Freestone Capital, Montecito Bank & Trust, Union Bank, Nasif, Hicks, Harris & Co., LLP, Santa Barbara Foundation and Mission Wealth. More than 55 volunteers have participated in selecting, mentoring and coaching the nonprofit participants. Sponsor Fast Pitch SB todayand receive multiple tickets as part of your sponsorship.

ABOUT SOCIAL VENTURE PARTNERS

SVPSB builds powerful relationships among people who want to give back and the nonprofits that make change possible. SVPSB is a diverse group of individual donors (“Partners”) – business people, entrepreneurs and nonprofit leaders – who combine our skills, resources and networks to help nonprofits succeed.