Calendar » Father’s Day Campout at Arroyo Hondo

June 20, 2015 from 12:00 pm - 11:59 am



Hosted by the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County, the Arroyo Hondo campout is an eagerly anticipated annual event for the whole family and it’s becoming the perfect Father’s Day tradition! Pitch your tent in the Hollister Family Meadow, hike and work up a hearty BBQ appetite, tap your toes to live music from the Arroyo Boyz, then gather around the campfire for star gazing and s’mores.



Note: happy hour drinks and snacks, dinner, smores and breakfast included. Also included is optional kids activities, morning yoga and guided walk. Detailed schedule and information will be sent once you have registered for the event.



Register early as this event always fills up quickly!



About the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County

Since its inception in 1985, the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County (LTSBC) has protected over 23,000 acres, including the Arroyo Hondo Preserve, Sedgwick Reserve, Carpinteria Bluffs, Coronado Butterfly Preserve, and several ranches on the Gaviota Coast. The Land Trust works to permanently protect and enhance our county’s natural open land, trails, and our agricultural heritage for the benefit of present and future generations. LTSBC has negotiated voluntary conservation transactions with landowners to protect farm, wildlife habitat, and community open spaces. For more information, visit www.sblandtrust.org.

