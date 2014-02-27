Calendar » Fatoumata Diawara

February 27, 2014 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2747 or (805) 893-3535

Santa Barbara Debut

Malian Singer-songwriter

Fatoumata Diawara

“[One of] the most beguiling talents to hit the world music scene in some time.” The Telegraph (U.K.)

A rising star of African music, with a “spell-weaving new voice” (MOJO), singer-songwriter Fatoumata Diawara was raised in Mali and now lives in Paris. Inspired by ancestral Wassoulou traditions, as well as jazz, pop and funk, her arresting music is a joyous mix of vibrant and understated melodies soaring over intricate guitar and percussion arrangements. Her 2012 debut album, Fatou, brought the charismatic performer critical and popular acclaim. But success has been hard-won: Diawara had to overcome opposition from her parents and her culture’s restrictive attitudes toward women before striking out on her own and launching her artistic career.

Available on the World Music series