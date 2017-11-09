Calendar » Favianna Rodriguez Hosts ‘Art as Activism’ Presentation and Workshop

November 9, 2017 from 6pm - 9pm

Global lecturer, renowned artist, and cultural organizer Favianna Rodriguez will join Better World Series for its final wave, Art as Activism. Ms. Rodriguez will begin the night with a lecture entitled ‘The Intersection of Art and Social Change for People and Planet’ exploring intersectional topics as they relate to activism. She will then lead the audience in a workshop focusing on ‘old world’ symbols that have represented division and destruction and the need for new symbols that stand for love, acceptance, and inclusion in an era of global unrest. The lecture will be in both English and Spanish and is free and open to the public. The workshop has 50 available seats and is $15 for online presale and $20 at the door.