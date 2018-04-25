“Fearless Female’
March 6, 5:30 to 7 p.m., "Fearless Female," with speaker Chrystal Clifton at Impact Hub Chapala Center, 1221 Chapala St.; ow do we stand up as women leaders, women in business and in our lives? With Boldness & Grace. With a Fearlessness.
The objective is to announce to women there is a way to lead our lives, boldly & fearlessly without anger, exhaustion and being overwhelmed.
A Fearless Woman leads her life boldly. So when we think about being BOLD, what does that look like?
Learn your BOLDNESS BLUEPRINT to lead & live fearlessly. See https://impacthubsbnetwork.spaces.nexudus.com/en/events/tickets/559531978/fearless-female
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Chrystal Clifton, Impact Hub
- Starts: February 6, 2018 5:30pm - 7:00pm
- Price: $10 to $20
- Location: Impact Hub Chapala Center, 1221 Chapala St.
- Website: https://impacthubsb.com/opalsingleevent-session/fearless-female/
- Sponsors: Chrystal Clifton, Impact Hub