February 6, 2018 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm

March 6, 5:30 to 7 p.m., "Fearless Female," with speaker Chrystal Clifton at Impact Hub Chapala Center, 1221 Chapala St.; ow do we stand up as women leaders, women in business and in our lives? With Boldness & Grace. With a Fearlessness.

The objective is to announce to women there is a way to lead our lives, boldly & fearlessly without anger, exhaustion and being overwhelmed.

A Fearless Woman leads her life boldly. So when we think about being BOLD, what does that look like?

Learn your BOLDNESS BLUEPRINT to lead & live fearlessly. See https://impacthubsbnetwork.spaces.nexudus.com/en/events/tickets/559531978/fearless-female