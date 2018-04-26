Calendar » ‘Fearless Female’ Business Workshop Set for April 26

April 26, 2018 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Chrystal Clifton, a lifelong entrepreneur after growing small businesses to international recognition, is presenting a "Fearless Female" workshop from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 26 at the Impact Hub Chapala Center, 1221 Chapala St., Santa Barbara

"I am now dedicated to bringing out the bold identity and defining branding strategies that boost the bottom line," says Santa Barbara County resident Clifton. "How do we stand up as women leaders, women in business and in our lives? We do it with boldness, grace and a fearlessness."

Clifton said the objective is to announce to women that there is a way to lead our lives, boldly and fearlessly without anger, exhaustion and being overwhelmed.

"A Fearless Woman leads her life boldly," she says. "So, when we think about being bold, what does that look like?"

Clifton says, "Learn your 'Boldness Blueprint' to lead & live fearlessly."

Admission cost is $10 for Impact Hub members and $20 for guests. To purchase tickets, see:

https://impacthubsbnetwork.spaces.nexudus.com/en/events/tickets/590925990/fearless-female-workshop