Calendar » Fearless Hearts and PacifiCraft Imports Trunk Shows

February 6, 2014 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

The Fearless Hearts story grew out of a “growth” period for the McDermott family, and as a way of “paying it forward,” they offer ten percent of Fearless Heart™ profits to support your favorite charity. These beautiful and iconic hearts are meant to serve as a reminder to those that wear and give them, that experiencing hardship does not have to mean defeat. In fact, it can offer an opportunity to challenge oneself to live a meaningful, rich, and fulfilling life.

Santa Barbara-based PacifiCraft Imports features one-of-a-kind wearable art with their sarong-sized scarves that are handmade on the island of Java using the traditional method of batik tulis. Each color in the scarf goes through its own dying, drying and waxing process, and the wet dye must be dried in the sun for the color to develop correctly. A single scarf can take an artisan up to one month from start to finish. Being a family run business itself, PacifiCraft chooses to work exclusively with other family or village based businesses and meets with the craftspeople themselves whenever possible.

Museum Store