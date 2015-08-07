Calendar » Feast for the Children

August 7, 2015 from 5:00pm - 7:30pm

FIESTA FEAST FOR THE CHILDREN - GRACE HOSPITAL HAITI

Friday, August ​7th 5 - 7:30 pm

Missions Committee will hold a Fiesta Feast for the Children to benefit Grace Children’s Hospital in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The Feast will be held on Friday, August 7th, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. under the redwood tree.

Once again, the Feast will be provided by Renato and Lisa Moiso and their Via Maestra 42 restaurant. The cost is $25/person. Please save the date and plan to join us with your family and friends.