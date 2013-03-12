Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 6:29 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Federal Government Spending: WHERE DOES THE MONEY GO?

March 12, 2013 from 2:30pm - 4:00pm

RAND Corporation Economist, Dr. Julia Lowell, will lead a structured discussion through issues including: • Economic justifications for public spending • Historical trends in U.S. federal, state, and local government spending • The federal government budget process • Major spending categories in the President’s proposed FY 2014 budget • U.S. government spending in an international perspective Audience participation will be welcomed.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Village, Jewish Family Service
  • Starts: March 12, 2013 2:30pm - 4:00pm
  • Price: 0
  • Location: The Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center, 524 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara
  • Website: http://www.jewishsantabarbara.org/page.aspx?id=261060
  • Sponsors: Santa Barbara Village, Jewish Family Service
 
 
 