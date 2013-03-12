Calendar » Federal Government Spending: WHERE DOES THE MONEY GO?

March 12, 2013 from 2:30pm - 4:00pm

RAND Corporation Economist, Dr. Julia Lowell, will lead a structured discussion through issues including: • Economic justifications for public spending • Historical trends in U.S. federal, state, and local government spending • The federal government budget process • Major spending categories in the President’s proposed FY 2014 budget • U.S. government spending in an international perspective Audience participation will be welcomed.