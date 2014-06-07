Monday, April 16 , 2018, 12:16 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Feed The Funk

June 7, 2014 from 7:00pm - 11:00pm

Benefit Concert in the heart of The Funk Zone featuring Grooveshine and The New Vibe. Get your Funk on with great music, soul food and other surprises!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: YAD, Young Adult Division of The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
  • Starts: June 7, 2014 7:00pm - 11:00pm
  • Price: $25 includes drink and prize drawing ticket
  • Location: 25 E. Mason Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
  • Website: http://www.feedthefunk.org
  • Sponsors: YAD, Young Adult Division of The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
 
 
 