Calendar » Feed the Funk Concert

September 12, 2015 from 8:00pm - 12:30am

Feed the Funk: Concert Featuring The New Vibe and SoulFunkStication - Saturday, September 12, 2015. Doors/Dinner 6:30 - 8:00pm Show at Soho Music Club, 1221 State Street

Live funk music, soulful food and drinks, art vendors and the best auction deals in town! Admission $10 Advance/ $15 Door

Get tickets and make dinner reservations at http://www.sohosb.com/

Look for funky updates and join the fan page at https://www.facebook.com/feedthefunk

Ages 21+, Silent Auction

The Young Adult Division (YAD) of the Jewish Federation presents: Feed the Funk - music & food that feeds the soul and elevates the spirit! Join us for a funky good time, as we invite everyone (21+) for the funkiest live - funk music event, with performances by The New Vibe and SoulFunkStication, emphasizing and supporting the arts and the local artist community. There will be soulful food, select craft beers, fine wines and the best auction deals in town. The performers are widely recognized local funk performers.

The New Vibe is a Psychedelic, New Age, Funk, band from Santa Barbara, performing in the Tri-Counties area. SoulFunkStication is a collaborative funk project bringing together Santa Barbara’s best funk musicians.