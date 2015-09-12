Feed the Funk Concert
Feed the Funk: Concert Featuring The New Vibe and SoulFunkStication - Saturday, September 12, 2015. Doors/Dinner 6:30 - 8:00pm Show at Soho Music Club, 1221 State Street
Live funk music, soulful food and drinks, art vendors and the best auction deals in town! Admission $10 Advance/ $15 Door
Get tickets and make dinner reservations at http://www.sohosb.com/
Look for funky updates and join the fan page at https://www.facebook.com/feedthefunk
Ages 21+, Silent Auction
The Young Adult Division (YAD) of the Jewish Federation presents: Feed the Funk - music & food that feeds the soul and elevates the spirit! Join us for a funky good time, as we invite everyone (21+) for the funkiest live - funk music event, with performances by The New Vibe and SoulFunkStication, emphasizing and supporting the arts and the local artist community. There will be soulful food, select craft beers, fine wines and the best auction deals in town. The performers are widely recognized local funk performers.
The New Vibe is a Psychedelic, New Age, Funk, band from Santa Barbara, performing in the Tri-Counties area. SoulFunkStication is a collaborative funk project bringing together Santa Barbara’s best funk musicians.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Jewish Federation, Felici Events, Just Sticky.com, Kelsey Crews Photo, Caribbean Coffee Co., Spark Creative Events, Classic Party Rentals, EMI Photo, Firestone Walker, James Malia Celebrity Caricaturist and Soho Music Club.
- Starts: September 12, 2015 8:00pm - 12:30am
- Price: $10 Advance/ $15 Door
- Location: Soho Music Club - 1221 State Street
- Website: http://www.sohosb.com/
