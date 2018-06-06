“Feijoas!”
October 20, 2012 from 10 a.m. - Noon
Santa Barbara /Ventura chapter of California Rare Fruit Growers presents a talk by Glen Woodmansee of Santa Monica. (Worldwide CRFG President Margaret Frane will also be attending.) If you have backyard fruit to share, please bring it! We love doing tastings!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Michelle Nelson
- Starts: October 20, 2012 10 a.m. - Noon
- Price: Free to members; small donation ($3 - $5) suggested for non-members, to pay for room
- Location: Goleta Public Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave,