Felix vs. Fido: Watch the Videos and Vote for Your Favorite

December 4, 2014 from 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm





Left: Jack Spencer, Water Dogs, 1997. Gelatin silver print, ed. 14/15. SBMA, Gift of Arthur B. Steinman. Right: Yuichi Hibi, Hibi’s Me-chan, 1993 (printed 2008). Gelatin silver print, ed. 1/15. SBMA, Museum purchase with funds provided by Lorna Hedges

Gather on the Museum's Front Steps and watch a curated collection of looped cat and dog videos—from six-second videos to short films and everything in between—curated by SBMA Curator of Photography Karen Sinsheimer and UCSB Professor of Critical Theory and Integrated Studies Colin Gardner. Then cast your vote (Cat vs. Dog) on slips of paper, and see who wins!

Museum Front Steps

Free