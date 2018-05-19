Fernald Mansion Tour
An outstanding example of the Victorian Queen Anne style of architecture in Santa Barbara is the Charles Fernald home at 414 West Montecito Street.
A sheriff, attorney, judge, and mayor, Charles Fernald was one of the city's most prominent figures in the last half of the 19th century. The house, with many of its original furnishings, was saved from demolition and moved to its present site by the Historical Museum in 1959 and today is open for public tours.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBHM
- Starts: May 19, 2018 11:00am - 12:00pm
- Price: Free for members/students, $10 otherwise
- Location: 414 West Montecito Street
- Website: www.sbhistorical.org