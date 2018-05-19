Calendar » Fernald Mansion Tour

May 19, 2018 from 11:00am - 12:00pm

An outstanding example of the Victorian Queen Anne style of architecture in Santa Barbara is the Charles Fernald home at 414 West Montecito Street.

A sheriff, attorney, judge, and mayor, Charles Fernald was one of the city's most prominent figures in the last half of the 19th century. The house, with many of its original furnishings, was saved from demolition and moved to its present site by the Historical Museum in 1959 and today is open for public tours.