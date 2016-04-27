Calendar » Fertility 101

April 27, 2016 from 6:30 - 8:30

Southern California Reproductive Center

Meet our Specialists:

Dr. Mark Surrey, Dr. Dan Rytchlik and Dr. Carolyn Alexander

Fertility 101

National Infertility Awareness Week Free Educational Seminar

Wednesday April 27th 6:30-8:30

The Riviera Room at The Wine Cask

Appetizers will be served.

Event Details:

Renowned Fertility Specialists from Southern California Reproductive Center will provide a presentation exploring:

Infertility Causes & Factors

Diagnostic Fertility Testing & Treatments

Intrauterine Insemination (IUI)

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

Fertility Preservation: Egg, Embryo & Sperm Freezing

Third Party Reproduction: Egg Donation, Surrogacy, Gestational Carrier