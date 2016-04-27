Friday, June 29 , 2018, 2:12 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Fertility 101

April 27, 2016 from 6:30 - 8:30

Southern California Reproductive Center 

Meet our Specialists:

Dr. Mark Surrey, Dr. Dan Rytchlik and Dr. Carolyn Alexander

National Infertility Awareness Week Free Educational Seminar 

The Riviera Room at The Wine Cask

Appetizers will be served.

Event Details:

Renowned Fertility Specialists from Southern California Reproductive Center will provide a presentation exploring:

Infertility Causes & Factors
Diagnostic Fertility Testing & Treatments
Intrauterine Insemination (IUI)
In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)
Fertility Preservation: Egg, Embryo & Sperm Freezing
Third Party Reproduction: Egg Donation, Surrogacy, Gestational Carrier

 

  • Organizer/Sponsor: kspaulding
  • Starts: April 27, 2016 6:30 - 8:30
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: 813 Anacapa Street
  • Website: http://tinyurl.com/hq7q8ho
 
 
 