Fertility Educational Seminar

June 25, 2013 from 6:30pm - 8:00pm

SCRC is hosting a fertility seminar on Tuesday, June 25th 6:30-8:00 p.m. Our goal is to increase knowledge and understanding of the latest diagnostic and treatment options of infertility. You will also have the opportunity to ask any questions related to infertility and schedule a complimentary consultation with a SCRC clinician. RSVP to Tina Reynoso at [email protected] or call 805.569.1950