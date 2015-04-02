Calendar » Fertility Family Building - Free Educational Seminar

April 2, 2015 from 6:30pm - 8:00pm

This event is hosted by the Southern California Reproductive Center.

Join us on Thursday, April 2 for a free educational seminar discussing fertility family building.

This event will be held at The Upham Hotel in the Coach Room.

Hors d'oeuvres will be served and ample street parking is available.

All attendees will receive a FREE consultation certificate, which includes an ultrasound (valued at $500).

Our events are free, however reservations are required.