Calendar » Festival Ballet Dance

April 7, 2012 from 7:00 p.m.

Santa Barbara Festival Ballet presents Festival Ballet Dances on Saturday, April 7 at 7 p.m. Santa Barbara Festival Ballet presents an evening of dance in collaboration with South Bay Ballet and the UCSB Student Dance Company. SBFB will be performing new works by Christina McCarthy, Denise Rinaldi and Valerie Huston. Festival Ballet is a member of Regional Dance America and will be showing the piece being presented at the National Festival in Montreal Canada in May, 2012. The UCSB student Dance Company will be presenting a new work by Austin McCormick of Company XIV. For tickets, call the Lobero Box Office at (805) 963-0761 or visit http://www.lobero.com/calendar/index.php?display=event&id=769&returnto=list.