Calendar » Festival of Scholars

April 27, 2015 from 9:30am

*From Apr. 27 - May. 1, 2015

The Festival of Scholars showcases scholarly work by undergraduate and graduate students at Cal Lutheran. In addition to traditional research studies, the projects include creative work and the application of theory to real-life situations. Some are related to a particular class, while others were conceived as Senior Capstone projects or independent research. All of these high-quality projects reflect months or even years of focused work with faculty mentors.

Presentation styles are varied, including poster sessions offering one-on-one interactions, oral presentations and panel discussions, teaching demonstrations, multimedia displays, art exhibitions and recitals.

Poster sessions in Soiland Recreation Center:

Friday, May 1, 10:30 a.m.–noon, Behavioral Science Showcase

Monday, May 4, 9:30–10:30 a.m., Psychology Showcase

Admission is free.