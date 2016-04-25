Calendar » Festival of Scholars

April 25, 2016 from all day

The Festival of Scholars showcases scholarly work by undergraduate and graduate students. In addition to traditional research studies, the projects include creative work and the application of theory to real-life situations. Some projects emerge from a class, while others are conceived as Senior Capstone projects or independent research. All of these high-quality projects reflect months and sometimes years of focused work with faculty mentors.

Admission is free. Click here for the full, updated schedule of Festival of Scholars events.

